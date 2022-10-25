Amitabh Bachchan's security guard gets into ugly fight with photographers, furious Jaya calls paps 'intruders'

Amitabh Bachchan security fight with media

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek are known to be media-friendly celebrities, however, Sr Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan, and even the security guards of the actor are not cordial with mics and cameras. On the occasion of Diwali, the paparazzi gathered around the bungalow of the Jhund star, Pratiksha, Juhu, to capture the festive vibes and the visuals of the house of Bollywood's megastar.

While paps were doing their job of capturing the footage, one of the security guards of the star got into an argument with photographers. The security guy was pushing away the paps from barging closer to the house gate, and boundary walls. The media warned the guard not to push them away, but the latter got aggressive when Bachchan arrived at the house with his family in their car. The Bhootnath star was sitting in the front seat, while Abhishek was driving the car. The scuffle of the security staff and media got recorded on camera. In the video published by Viral Bhayani, we can see how the actor's staff interrupted the media, and how the photographers reacted.

Well, that's not all. Later, Jaya Bachchan, who doesn't like paparazzi culture, came out from the house and burst out shouting at the paps. Mrs Bachchan's furious behaviour and her words were recorded by the paps. Jaya called media photographers 'intruders.'

On the most recent episode of Limelight & Lemons of her podcast What The Hell, Navya Jaya revealed that she dislikes it and despises "the people who interfere in your personal life" in a conversation with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Speaking about trolls, Jaya said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have opinion about them personally, you have opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry'. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?" On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Uunchai.