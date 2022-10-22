Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on getting trolled for being 'angry' at paps, says 'I despise people who..'

File photo

Jaya Bachchan expressed her "very strong feelings" over celebrity stereotypes in the media. On the most recent episode of Limelight & Lemons of her podcast What The Hell, Navya Jaya revealed that she dislikes it and despises "the people who interfere in your personal life" in a conversation with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

Speaking about trolls, Jaya said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have opinion about them personally, you have opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry'. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

She is aware that some people purposefully make comments in order to elicit a response, a discussion, and a tu-tu-main-main (argument). Thus, some famous people thrive on such things.

Talking about not liking people clicking her photos, she said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'." When Navya asked if Jaya knew that this would happen when she decided to become an actor, she replied that she never 'catered to it' nor 'endorsed it'. She also said that it upsets her.

The veteran actor continued, "I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from the day one. I don't mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She's a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she's not looking nice', because it's a visual media, don't mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They're onto something else."