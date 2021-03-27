Amitabh Bachchan's comment on Kriti Sanon's sizzling photos takes internet by storm

On Friday, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is an active social media user, dropped some sizzling photos of herself in a glamourous avatar donning a sexy, multi-coloured, strappy gown that featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The outfit was in the "hues of dusty rose, intense teal, coco brown and burgundy that seamlessly blended with some milky tones." The actress left her short hair open in a wet, beach wave look and opted for dewy make-up.

A bold dosage of quirk and sass, Kriti's latest pictures set the internet on fire. Sharing the photos, Kriti wrote, "Salsa anyone?" as she struck a few sensuous poses for the camera.

As soon as Kriti's photos hit the internet, social media users including celebrity followers dropped fire emojis in the comments section of the post. Patralekha dropped a series of fiery emojis on Kriti's sultry photos.

But what caught netizens' attention was megastar Amitabh Bachchan's comment on Kriti's photo.

Clearly enchanted by Kriti's look, Big B commented "Wow" and followed it up with a red heart emoji on the actress's photo. In her response, Kriti simply dropped a folded hand emoji and a pink sparkling heart.

And while Kriti might have felt overwhelmed with Big B's comment on her photo, social media users weren't quite impressed.

While some mentioned that the megastar should be careful with such comments considering his age, others pointed out that it was "inappropriate" of him to leave a comment like that on the actress's picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti is making waves in Bollywood and currently has five films in her kitty. While the shooting "Mimi" is complete, she will soon wrap up "Bachchan Pandey". The actress has already started shooting "Bhediya" alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be seen in "Ganpath" and "Adipurush", the new Bollywood interpretation of the "Ramayan". The actress plays Sita in "Adipurush".