Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at an event without wearing his wedding ring amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been making headlines not for good reasons, reports suggesting that they are parting ways are going viral on social media. Fans are concerned about the news.

One of the Reddit users shared the photo and wrote, "Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it. Now, I beleive rumours."

Meanwhile, Abhishek was spotted at an event without wearing his wedding ring. The photo is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it. One of them wrote, “I saw someone on Twitter mention this too. No idea how true this is but I always thought that a divorce is impossible in a bachchan khandan. Did not expect this.”

The second one said, “Till Amitabh is alive he will never allow it.” The third person commented, “I mean the the Bachchan family is only powerful because of Amitabh without him they’ll probably fade into the background. They’ll still obviously still be super rich but no longer have power.”

The fourth one said, “Probably do it away from the public eye and pretend to be one big happy family for the cameras. That’s what Shweta did. She hasn't been with her husband for like a decade now she lives with mummy papa on papa's dime yet still uses her husband’s last name and acts like everything is fine and dandy.”

The fifth one said, “No she stopped using Nanda long back. She goes by Shwetha Bachchan now.” The sixth one said, “Aish got away from toxic bhai, she can get away from the bachchan family no problem. She has enough clout and is loved by people that if there was a divorce tomorrow she wouldn’t face as much backlash as any other actress might have, which is sad but it’s the unfortunate reality we live in.”