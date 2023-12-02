Headlines

Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma, says 'is baar by air nhi jayenge' in hilarious promo of new comedy show

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar says CM KCR has approached Congress candidates in state

Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez says world's second richest man is a 'monster' in...

IMD Forecast: Winter will be warmer than usual with fewer cold wave days

Viewers praise Rashmika Mandanna, say she outshone Ranbir Kapoor in viral Animal scene for which she was earlier trolled

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma, says 'is baar by air nhi jayenge' in hilarious promo of new comedy show

Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez says world's second richest man is a 'monster' in...

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

10 Lucky animals that bring good fortune

8 reasons why Emperor Akbar couldn't beat Maharana Pratap

Most violent Bollywood films of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sunil Grover finally reunites with Kapil Sharma, says 'is baar by air nhi jayenge' in hilarious promo of new comedy show

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

Viewers praise Rashmika Mandanna, say she outshone Ranbir Kapoor in viral Animal scene for which she was earlier trolled

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted without wedding ring, leaves fans worried

Abhishek Bachchan was spotted at an event without wearing his wedding ring amid separation rumours from Aishwarya Rai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been making headlines not for good reasons, reports suggesting that they are parting ways are going viral on social media. Fans are concerned about the news.

One of the Reddit users shared the photo and wrote, "Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it. Now, I beleive rumours."

Take a look

Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it.
byu/vinnyy19 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, Abhishek was spotted at an event without wearing his wedding ring. The photo is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it. One of them wrote, “I saw someone on Twitter mention this too. No idea how true this is but I always thought that a divorce is impossible in a bachchan khandan. Did not expect this.”

The second one said, “Till Amitabh is alive he will never allow it.” The third person commented, “I mean the the Bachchan family is only powerful because of Amitabh without him they’ll probably fade into the background. They’ll still obviously still be super rich but no longer have power.”

The fourth one said, “Probably do it away from the public eye and pretend to be one big happy family for the cameras. That’s what Shweta did. She hasn't been with her husband for like a decade now she lives with mummy papa on papa's dime yet still uses her husband’s last name and acts like everything is fine and dandy.”

The fifth one said, “No she stopped using Nanda long back. She goes by Shwetha Bachchan now.” The sixth one said, “Aish got away from toxic bhai, she can get away from the bachchan family no problem. She has enough clout and is loved by people that if there was a divorce tomorrow she wouldn’t face as much backlash as any other actress might have, which is sad but it’s the unfortunate reality we live in.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi, world leaders gather in Dubai for COP28 World Climate Action Summit

Meet man who has lost over Rs 55000 crore in just one year, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is...

Assembly Elections 2023: Here's what poll of exit polls predicts for 5 states

Meet daughter of IPS officer, wanted to get government job, failed in first UPSC attempt, appeared again and…

Meet Sholay's Sambha's daughter Vinati Makijany who is actor, producer, going viral on social media for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE