Alia Bhatt shares love-filled wish for ‘queen’ Neetu Kapoor on birthday: ‘You make everything wonderful’

Alia Bhatt wishes mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress and her daughter gave her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor’s birthday party in Italy a miss, however, she dropped a love-filled wish for her on social media.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a cute wish for her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor on her birthday. The actress shared a photo of her mother-in-law on her Instagram story and wrote, “happy birthday queen & you make everything wonderful!!! love you oh so much!”

Alia Bhatt also shared another photo from Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations in London with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor and expressed her feelings. The actress wrote, “FOMO”

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen asking the paps the airport for not posting pictures or videos of him as he wanted to give a birthday surprise to his mother. The actor is currently celebrating his mother and actress Neetu Kapoor’s birthday in Italy. Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram and penned a note saying that she missed her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and granddaughter Raha on her 64th birthday and wrote, "Beautiful cherished day (red heart and heart eyes emojis) missed @aliaabhatt #raha ( my loves ) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @brat.man @samarasahnii." Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Love youuuuuuuuuu (red heart emojis)."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be making a comeback on the big screen after her pregnancy with Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The romantic drama also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut this year in Heart of Stone wherein she will be essaying the role of an antagonist. The movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and will release on Netflix on August 11.

