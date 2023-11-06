Alia Bhatt shares first glimpse of ‘baby tiger’ Raha on her first birthday, pens heartwarming note: ‘Our joy, our life…’

Alia Bhatt shares the first glimpse of baby Raha messing with her birthday cake and pens a heartfelt note on her first birthday.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha’s first birthday today. The actress took to her social media and shared some adorable pictures of her daughter and penned a heartfelt note for her.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and without revealing the face of her daughter, she posted some pictures of her messing with her birthday cake. Raha’s adorable hands. The actress also penned a beautiful note wishing Raha on her first birthday.

The heartfelt note read, “Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger… We love you more than love

itself.”

A number of Bollywood celebs from Hrithik Roshan, and Bipasha Basu to Zoya Akhtar, wished Raha on her birthday. Netizens also showered love on the beautiful pics of Raha and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, “Can’t wait to see you.” another wrote, “Happiest birthday to the doll.” Another commented, “Her cute little hands.”

Earlier, at the HT Summit, when the actress was asked about when she will reveal Raha’s pics, the actress said she is not hiding her daughter's face and said, “I don’t want it to seem like ‘Oh I am hiding my daughter’s face.’ I am proud of her. We are proud of our baby. The intention with which it came out initially was that we are new parents, we don’t know how we feel about her face being splashed all over Instagram. She is barely a year old. We don’t find the need for her to be a moment of paparazzi. She is still too little.”