Alia Bhatt says it makes her anxious to think whether she is doing right by her baby, work: 'There's so much pressure'

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, one of the most stunning, talented and hard-working actresses in Bollywood, talked about her daughter Raha in her recent interview with Vogue. 2022 has been a busy year for the actress as she gave blockbusters Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, got married to Ranbir Kapoor and is now blessed with her daughter Raha.

Alia, while speaking to Vogue, opened up about how she manages to do it all. She said, “I’m just taking each day as it comes. I’m not putting too much pressure on either Raha or myself to be together as a family unit with Ranbir all the time. She’s just five months old and I’m so impressed with how well-behaved and peaceful she is. And on days when she isn’t, that’s fine too, because she’s a baby and has the right to have good and bad days. Similarly, I, as a mum, have the right to have great and terrible days too—even though it’s very difficult for me to not have it together at all times because I’m such a control freak. I always want to ace things and usually have everything under check. I guess what grounds me is how passionate I am about my work.”

She added, “Raha is such a happy baby. You just need to give her a little smile and she will return it tenfold. She’s just starting to find her voice, so Ranbir and I call her ‘cheetah’ because of all these tiny sounds she makes while trying to communicate. Looking at her face makes everything worth it, even on the toughest days. Just holding her close feels so important right now since I know she’s going to grow up too soon and not want to sit in my lap or hang out with me anymore.”

While talking about a ‘healthy amount of mom guilt,’ the actress stated, “It does make me anxious to think whether I am doing right by my baby and work. There’s so much pressure on women to ace both...almost like this old-school dogma that once you have a baby, you have to martyr your career or you’re not a model mum. It’s very important for new mothers to get that time off work to gather their bearings, and it’s equally crucial for corporations and industries to grant them that time instead of writing them off.”

