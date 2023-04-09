Search icon
Alia Bhatt feels 'transfixed' after watching Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: 'As a new mother it hit me...'

Alia Bhatt is impressed with Rani Mukerji's latest legal drama, and she has even stated that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway brought tears to her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Alia Bhatt on Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji's latest legal drama, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, has moved, surprised, and shocked Alia Bhatt. The actress, who has become a mother to Raha Kapoor, related to Rani's on-screen struggle of bringing back the kids from the clutches of government officials. On Saturday, Alia watched Ashima Chibber's directorial, and she was so impressed with the film that she shared her views about it on Instagram. 

Alia shared a post of the film on her Instagram story and penned down her views after watching Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Alia wrote, "Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favourite- the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit me so much harder and so much closer to home. Rani ma'am, there's no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India. Congratulation to the full team for this incredible film." She ended the note by praising Jim Sarbh and said, "PS: I'm convinced there is nothing my fav @jimsarbhforreal can't do-an absolute chameleon." 

Here's Alia Bhatt's story about Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

image

Rani Mukerji's latest film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway showed steady growth at the box office, and the first weekend witnessed an upward trend. The positive word-of-mouth and rave reviews have helped the film. Reacting to the overwhelming response to her film, Rani says, "I’m really happy to see the response from audiences because they have been giving the film with overwhelming amounts of love and I can’t thank them enough. I have always believed that a good film will always resonate with people and they will come out to the theatres to get an experience that is uplifting.” Released on March 17, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has collected Rs 19.67 crores in its lifetime. 

 

 

