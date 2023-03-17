Shah Rukh Khan lauds Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, says 'my Rani shines in the central role'

Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway/File photos

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway releases in theatres today on Friday, March 17. The film has been shown to several critics and has received tremendous reviews with the actress earning special praise for her leading act. Several Bollywood stars have also shared their views about the film on their social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently delivered the biggest hit of his career in the form of Pathaan, took to his Twitter on Thursday night and called Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway a 'must-watch'. The superstar wrote, "What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch."

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji share great chemistry onscreen and off-screen and have starred together in several films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer-Zaara, and Chalte Chalte with both making guest appearances in each others' multiple films.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is inspired by the real-life story of an Indian woman named Sagarika Chakraborty and her husband who had to fight a legal battle for the custody of their kids in Norway. She even wrote a book titled The Journey Of A Mother sharing her experience in detail.

The emotional drama is directed by Ashima Chibber who made her directorial debut with the 2013 comedy film Mere Dad Ki Maruti starring Saqib Saleem, Ram Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. She helmed multiple television shows and web series in the last ten years and the upcoming film is her second movie as a director.



READ | Sagarika Chakraborty, who inspired Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, says watching Rani Mukerji 'felt like reliving the battle'