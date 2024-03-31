Twitter
Bollywood

Alaya F talks about her ‘privileged’ struggle amid nepotism debate in Bollywood: ‘No one gave me a movie…’

Alaya F talks about nepotism in Bollywood and calls her struggle a 'privileged one'.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 04:18 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Alaya F talks about nepotism
Alaya F made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman and later impressed the audience with her acting chops in Freddy and U-Turn. The actress is now all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, at a Yuva conclave, she opened up about her experiences with nepotism, shedding light on its nuanced complexities.

Alaya F, who is the daughter of former actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, acknowledges that her 0-background undoubtedly afforded her certain privileges, granting her access to coveted opportunities. However, she emphasizes that mere connections weren't sufficient to secure roles; she had to navigate a rigorous testing process and endure a year and a half of auditions before landing her breakthrough role in Jawaani Jaaneman.

At the conclave, she said, “My struggle was a privileged one. Nepotism also has its levels and layers. My nepotism got me into rooms. Directors and producers would meet with me but no one gave me a movie. I got my first movie Jawaani Jaaneman after testing for one and half years.”

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) is a high-energy action spectacle featuring the formidable duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chhillar. Alaya's portrayal of a tech-savvy character promises to add depth to the narrative. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10 and will be clashing with Ajay Devgn and Priyamani's Maidaan. The actress also has Sri, the eagerly anticipated biopic of Srikanth Bolla, which delves into the extraordinary life of the Indian visionary alongside actors Rajkummar Rao and Jyothika. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 10. 

