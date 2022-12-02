Credit: Alaya F/Instagram

The much-anticipated film Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F has been released today, on December 2. The film which revolves around a dentist Freddy has received a positive response from the audience.

Alaya F, who made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, now impressed her fans with her character Kainaaz in the film starring Kartik Aaryan. While speaking to us, DNA, Alaya talked revealed why she said yes to Freddy. She also talked about the responsibility of being a public figure and the messages that he has been putting out for the audience.

On being asked if the responsibility of being a public figure sometimes becomes a burden, Alaya stated, “I never thought how people would actually be influenced by the things I was saying or posting but there came a moment when I realised it is happening. And then you realise that you now have a responsibility. A lot of people who do comment on my posts, on my Instagram, are all quite young. I think, young girls, make up my largest audience. And I remember feeling such a deep sense of responsibility for the messages I am putting out. In terms of what would I want to either tell the younger version of me or someone like my siblings or my cousins or anyone. So, I sought of approached it in that way.”

She added, “I don’t look at it in a scared way because I feel as long as I am authentic to who I am and the message I want to put out there, I stand by it. So, I make an active effort that I do make because I do feel the responsibility. And I think as a public figure we all have that responsibility and we must use it wisely.”

While talking about Freddy, Alaya opened up on why she said ‘Yes’ to the film. She said, “I was just so happy, I remember when I was reading the script, I love it. Kartik was a part of it, and that was wonderful. And Shashanka sir was on the project. Everything in this film was a hell yes.”