The Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan, who needs no introduction, opened up on the responsibility of being a public figure. The actor talked about how he is different from the character he plays onscreen.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Kartik Aaryan said he feels he is responsible as a lot of people are following him and they get influenced by him. Kartik stated, “of course, when a lot of people look up to you. It does come with a lot of responsibility because a lot of people are following you. So yaa I do that a lot of time, when it comes to my off-screen avatar or who I am, I try to be the person who I am, but onscreen yes, I play a lot of characters that are different from my personality which would be about saying a story which involves a lot of characters which can be negative. I am never saying that please become that, you should never do that but it is a medium of entertainment so just take it as entertainment.”

He added, “but apart from that when it comes to Instagram when it comes to social media or offscreen how I am, you have to be responsible because a lot of people follow you. They take inspiration from your journey, or maybe from your journey or from the way you are or may be from how you are in real life, so yes I try to be who I am which is a responsible person.”

While talking about his character Freddy, Kartik said, “I am just happy and lucky that I got to play Freddy and it is coming at the right time where I was just got done with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So, for me, it is something which itself is new for me to watch myself like this and for the audience so I am loving the kind of response I am getting for it.”