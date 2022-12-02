Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Freddy star Kartik Aaryan on what it takes to be a public figure, says 'I am different...' | EXCLUSIVE

Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan said he feels he a responsible as a lot of people are following him and they get influenced by him in certain ways.

Reported By:Manisha Chauhan| Edited By: Manisha Chauhan |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Freddy star Kartik Aaryan on what it takes to be a public figure, says 'I am different...' | EXCLUSIVE
Credit: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

The Freddy actor Kartik Aaryan, who needs no introduction, opened up on the responsibility of being a public figure. The actor talked about how he is different from the character he plays onscreen.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Kartik Aaryan said he feels he is responsible as a lot of people are following him and they get influenced by him. Kartik stated, “of course, when a lot of people look up to you. It does come with a lot of responsibility because a lot of people are following you. So yaa I do that a lot of time, when it comes to my off-screen avatar or who I am, I try to be the person who I am, but onscreen yes, I play a lot of characters that are different from my personality which would be about saying a story which involves a lot of characters which can be negative. I am never saying that please become that, you should never do that but it is a medium of entertainment so just take it as entertainment.”

He added, “but apart from that when it comes to Instagram when it comes to social media or offscreen how I am, you have to be responsible because a lot of people follow you. They take inspiration from your journey, or maybe from your journey or from the way you are or may be from how you are in real life, so yes I try to be who I am which is a responsible person.”

Also read: Freddy: Kartik Aaryan reveals he gained 14 kgs, learnt dentistry, shares his 'unforgettable journey'

While talking about his character Freddy, Kartik said, “I am just happy and lucky that I got to play Freddy and it is coming at the right time where I was just got done with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So, for me, it is something which itself is new for me to watch myself like this and for the audience so I am loving the kind of response I am getting for it.”

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
With Made in India light combat chopper 'Prachand', IAF gets big boost: In pics
Streaming This Week: Monica O My Darling, Mukhbir, Tanaav, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
All you need to know about internet sensation Urfi Javed
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones in Extra Happiness Days
Aindrila Sharma death: Late Bengali actress survived by father, mother and sister, know all about her family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 announced at uppsc.up.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.