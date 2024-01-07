Akshay Kumar throws weight behind boycott Maldives trend after nation's minister mocks PM Modi, India: 'Dignity first'

Akshay Kumar has reacted after Maldivian political leader recently made controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

A Maldivian political leader recently made controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit in a tweet. On January 7, Akshay Kumar responded to the hateful comments on his social media platform, previously known as Twitter.

Akshay tweeted, "Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists."

We are good to our neighbors but

why should we tolerate such…

"We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I've visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism," he concluded.

Meanwhile, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Maldives Minister and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.

He said that India is "instrumental" in Maldives' security and prosperity and asked Muizzu to give assurance to New Delhi that the comments don't reflect government policy. "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed posted on X.

This comes after Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X. The post by Shiuna -- which has now been deleted -- featured the pictures of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. (With inputs from ANI)