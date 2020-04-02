Ajay Devgn donates Rs 15 lakh to FWICE to help daily wage workers during coronavirus lockdown

Ajay Devgn, who turned 51 year old, rang in his birthday in a very special manner. The actor donated Rs. 51 lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to help daily wage workers in the time of coronavirus lockdown of 21 days.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, also the chief advisor of FWICE, shared a video in which he thanked Ajay Devgn for the contribution and urged other people to support the daily wage workers too. "Dear Ajay Devgn, we thank you for your generous contribution of Rs 51 lakhs towards FWICE, for the benefit of our 5 lakh cine workers. You have proved time and again, especially in times of crisis, that you are a real life Singham. God bless you," he wrote alongside the video.

Here's the video:

Mid-Day had previously reported that filmmaker Rohit Shetty had also donated Rs. 51 lakh to FWICE. Co-incidentally Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn share a great camaraderie on and off screen. The actor has worked in various Rohit Shetty films, the most memorable being 'Golmaal' and 'Singham'.

Ajay, who was last seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', was also part of Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi'. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the movie also brings back 'Simmba' Ranveer Singh. Slated for March 24 release initially, the movie's fate would now be decided once the lockdown ends and theatres are open again.