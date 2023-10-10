Headlines

Ahead of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut meets, interacts with only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

Ahead of Tejas' release, Kangana Ranaut met and interacted with the first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:51 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut will soon bring the valour of Airforce Bravehearts with aerial actioner Tejas, and the actress recently met the first and only woman Rafale fighter pilot, Lt. Shivangi Singh. Kangana Ranaut who will be seen playing the character of an Air Force fighter pilot in Tejas got to meet the real-life Air Force Pilot, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the first and only female pilot to fly the Rafale fighter aircraft. Recently, Kangana was invited to Amrita Ratna 2023, which aims to celebrate the achievements of Indian icons who had path-breaking accomplishments to their names across different fields and have made the country proud. 

During her conversation, she met flight Lt. Shivangi Singh, and both renowned personalities were seen having a deep conversation. This is indeed a very proud moment for Kangana that she got to meet the real-life Air Force pilot. During the interaction, Kangana also spoke about the producer Ronnie Screwvala. She said, "Ronnie is a very patriotic human being. He is a producer who takes immense interest in making a film that celebrates patriotism. After URI he is now back with Tejas."

Later, the producers RSVP, also shared a photo from the event on Instagram, wrote "Kangana Ranaut strikes a pose with the heroes of @isro.dos & flight lieutenant Shivangi Singh, the only female Rafale fighter pilot. 

The trailer for Kangana Ranaut's next Tejas was released by the makers on Sunday, October 8 on the occasion of Air Force Day as the film celebrates the courage and valour of Indian Air Force officers. The multiple National Award-winning actress herself plays an IAF officer named Tejas Gill in the film.

Earlier slated to hit cinemas on October 20, the makers postponed Tejas by a week to avoid the clash with Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer dystopian action thriller Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, and the multi-starrer romantic comedy drama Yaariyan 2. Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari, and Shiva Rajkumar's Ghost will also release on October 19 in the Hindi dubbed languages so Tejas will not get lost in the multiple releases that weekend.

The upcoming aerial actioner is produced by Ronnie Screwala under his production house RSVP Movies and directed by Sarvesh Mewara in his directorial debut. The film's rousing music and background score is by Shashwat Sachdev. Aarif Sheikh and  Hari K. Vedantam are the editors and cinematographers, respectively.

