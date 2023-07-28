Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Before the take-off, Kiara Advani dropped a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra, and the duo even posed for the paparazzi holding hands.

On Thursday late night, Bollywood's new-gen couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for an undisclosed holiday, ahead of the actress' 30 birthday. The duo were papped by paparazzi at the airport's departure gate, and they smiled for the cameras. They both held hands as they walked up to the departure gate.

Here's the video

A few moments later, Kiara shared a selfie, posing with Sidharth on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Time to fly (with an aeroplane emoji)." For the trip, Kiara was in a beige co-ord set with a white top while Sidharth was in a T-shirt, track pants and a lightweight jacket.

Here's the photo

Sidharth is Kiara's home

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February this year. Last month, In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Kiara said that Sidharth is her home. "Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I've chosen to live my life with... Mera jo pati hain, he is my best friend. Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho duniya mein jis bhi city mein, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai (wherever we are in this world, in whichever city, for me he is my home).”

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aayan. Sidharth will soon be seen in actioner Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Yodha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 15. Karan Johar-produced actioner will clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas- starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.