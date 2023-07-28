Headlines

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s big feature mistakenly revealed by Apple, can change the way you use iPhone

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Passenger finds cockroach in meal on Vande Bharat Express; IRCTC reacts

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

Apple iPhone 15 Pro’s big feature mistakenly revealed by Apple, can change the way you use iPhone

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

This actress, cousin of Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, failed to succeed in Bollywood; is now professional pole dancer

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Before the take-off, Kiara Advani dropped a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra, and the duo even posed for the paparazzi holding hands.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday late night, Bollywood's new-gen couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, were spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for an undisclosed holiday, ahead of the actress' 30 birthday. The duo were papped by paparazzi at the airport's departure gate, and they smiled for the cameras. They both held hands as they walked up to the departure gate.

Here's the video

A few moments later, Kiara shared a selfie, posing with Sidharth on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Time to fly (with an aeroplane emoji)." For the trip, Kiara was in a beige co-ord set with a white top while Sidharth was in a T-shirt, track pants and a lightweight jacket.

Here's the photo

Sidharth is Kiara's home

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in February this year. Last month, In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Kiara said that Sidharth is her home. "Ghar do logon se banta hain. And main bohot khush kismat hoon ki jo mere saathi hain, the man I've chosen to live my life with... Mera jo pati hain, he is my best friend. Mere liye he is everything. He is my home. Wherever we are, chaahein kahin bhi ho duniya mein jis bhi city mein, mere liye wahi mera ghar hai (wherever we are in this world, in whichever city, for me he is my home).”

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aayan. Sidharth will soon be seen in actioner Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Yodha is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 15. Karan Johar-produced actioner will clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas- starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Capt Saurabh Kalia and his patrol, the most heart-wrenching story of war's first martyrs

Centre orders CBI to probe horrific Manipur video, says 'government has zero...'

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of mosque premises till Thursday

'Ab yahi bacha tha': Girl performs garba inside crowded metro train, viral video sparks online debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE