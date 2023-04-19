Afwaah trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Bhumi Pednekar must evade murderous mob due to 'just a rumour' in Sudhir Mishra film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in Afwaah/Sudhir Mishra Instagram

The trailer for Sudhir Mishra's next film Afwaah, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles, was released by the makers on Wednesday, April 19. The social thriller, produced by director Anubhav Sinha under his banner Benaras Mediaworks, is set to release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

The trailer shows how Nawazuddin and Bhumi's lives are changed forever after her fiance, played by Sumeet Vyas, plants a rumour about them leading to a murderous mob wanting them dead in the fictional city of Sawalpur. It focuses on how social media machinery can be used to instigate fake news and violence.

The official YouTube description of the Afwaah trailer reads, "Sometimes, the monster chasing you is a rumour. Rahab - a top advertising professional and Nivi - a political heiress, find no place to hide as they get entangled in a vicious rumour created by the social media machinery. Witness how an ‘Afwaah’ changes the course of their lives and turns it upside down."

Talking about his upcoming film, director Sudhir Mishra said, "What if the monster chasing you is a bloody rumour? Basically you’re screwed because there’s no place to hide. The monster will always get there before you. What is worse is that sometimes the monster comes in the shape of a friend or a lover or a parent. If this is not the basis of a good thriller, then I don’t know what is! Presenting my reaction to our times: Afwaah."

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sumeet Vyas, the social thriller also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu in pivotal roles. Afwaah has been co-produced by Dhrub Kumar Dubey and Sagar Shirgaonkar, along with Anubhav Sinha.



