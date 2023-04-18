Dancing On The Grave trailer: True crime docu-series recounts chilling tale of 'godman' jailed for burying wife alive

Dancing On The Grave/Prime Video Instagram

The streaming giant Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the true-crime docu-series Dancing On The Grave on Tuesday, April 18. The series recounts the chilling tale of the mysterious murder of Shakereh Khaleeli, who belonged to an illustrious family in Bangalore, and how her husband and 'godman' Swami Shraddhananda was jailed for burying her alive.

The official YouTube description of the trailer presents a synopsis: "The disappearance of a wealthy heiress sparks a search for answers by family members and police alike. She had abandoned the trappings of aristocratic heritage and formed a union with a mysterious godman – What happened to Shakereh, and more urgently, where did she go?".

Featuring news clippings, archival footage, dramatisation, and a host of interviews, Dancing On The Grave deep-dives into the murder that shook the nation in the 1990s. The Amazon Original series documents and investigates the truth behind the gruesome tragedy involving Shakereh Khaleeli, the granddaughter of Mirza Ismail, the Diwan of Mysore.

Talking about the series, Writer and Director, Patrick Graham, said, “With Dancing On The Grave, there was a joint vision that the team shared – a gruesome crime had taken place, and yet the whys and the hows of the case remained a mystery. It was our goal to shine a light on this macabre and tragic story. Years of in-depth research have been put into bringing out as many facts and details as possible and, though the case has been revisited by people on and off, I believe our docu-series will present viewers with inside information and an insight into the victim herself."

Produced by India Today Originals Productions and written and directed by Patrick Graham, Dancing On The Grave will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories, starting April 21.



READ | IB 71 teaser: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher lead India's 'top secret mission' against Pakistan in spy thriller