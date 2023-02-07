Search icon
Inside pics of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious Mumbai bungalow Nawab, now at the centre of a property dispute

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's luxurious home Nawab is at the centre of a dispute between the actor's wife and his mother.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 07, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

In February 2022, Nawazuddin Siddiqui began living in his luxurious bungalow which he designed and constructed over three years. Now, the actor's dream house ai at the centre of a property dispute between the actor's wife Aaliya Siddiqui and his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. 

The latter had filed an FIR against the former, reacting to which Aaliya alleged that she was being harassed at the Siddiqui house. Her lawyer issued a detailed statement in which he said that the actor and his family are depriving Aaliya of food, a bed, and access to a bathroom, and have confined her movement in the living room. In the latest development, it has been reported that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has moved out from his home and is staying in a hotel in Mumbai until the property legal issues are sorted out.

Amidst this property dispute, have a look at the inside photos of the actor's luxurious bungalow in Mumbai. (All images: File photos)

1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bungalow is named Nawab

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bungalow is named Nawab
1/6

The actor, known for his stellar performances in films like The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, and Talaash among others, has named his bungalow Nawab after his father.

2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bungalow has spacious interiors

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's bungalow has spacious interiors
2/6

Have a look at the spacious and classic interiors inside the National Award-winning actor's new abode.

3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mansion is inspired by his ancestral home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mansion is inspired by his ancestral home
3/6

The actor's luxurious Mumbai bungalow is inspired by his ancestral home in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh.

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's decision to build his own home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's decision to build his own home
4/6

The actor told Hindustan Times, "To tell you the truth, I didn’t consciously plan that I want a new house. Someone showed me the plot, so I thought let’s do it no harm. And things kept happening."

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui compared the bathroom in his bungalow with his previous flat

Nawazuddin Siddiqui compared the bathroom in his bungalow with his previous flat
5/6

"Today my bathroom is as big as the flat I once lived in. When I moved to Mumbai, I stayed in such a small place, which I shared with four other budding actors", the actor told Bombay Times.

6. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marriage with Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's marriage with Aaliya Siddiqui
6/6

Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot with Aaliya Siddiqui in 2009 and are parents to two children, a daughter named Shora and a son named Yaani.

