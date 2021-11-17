Abhishek Bachchan writes heartwarming birthday note for 'princess' Aaradhya, drops photo from celebration in Maldives

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Aaradhya’s birthday in the Maldives. The couple were blessed with a baby girl, Aaradhya on November 16, 2011, after their marriage in 2007. Recently, the Bachchan family including Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya went to the Maldives to ring in the latter's birthday.

As Aaradhya turned 10 on November 16, her actor-dad Abhishek Bachchan shared her cute picture on his Instagram account. Junior Bachchan also wrote a loving note for his daughter: "Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight." Aaradhya’s sweet smile makes the picture even more adorable.

Check out Abhishek’s birthday post for Aaradhya here:

In the meantime, Sikander Kher, Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher’s son and Abhishek’s close friend, also wished Aaradhya for her birthday sharing a throwback picture from her childhood. The Aarya actor wrote a note for her that read: "To my darling lady princess bestest… I love you very much … health shall always be with you and joy shall always be with the people you are around … god bless you … siku chachu #Aaradhya #GettingTallerThanPapaSoonest.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been putting up pictures from their Maldives vacation on their Instagram accounts. Abhishek Bachchan gave us a glimpse of the beautiful Maldivian sunsets in this post below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had shared these serene pictures from her relaxing vacay in the picturesque holiday destination.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film 'The Big Bull' and is set to appear in films such as Bob Biswas and Dasvi next year. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also mark her comeback to the big screen after four years with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil epic-historical fiction film 'Ponniyin Selvan' in 2022.