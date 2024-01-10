Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, son Azad sing Ek Hazaron Mein for Ira Khan at her sangeet ceremony, see viral video

After their court marriage in Mumbai last week, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are now having a destination wedding in Udaipur.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot in a court marriage with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on January 3. The entire family is now in Udaipur for the grand festivities with mehendi, sangeet, and wedding ceremonies scheduled from January 8 to January 10.

A video from Ira's sangeet ceremony has now gone viral on the internet in which Aamir, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan are seen singing the track Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The track has been dedicated by Azad for his sister Ira, and his parents have joined him in this heartwarming moment.

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, or Phoolon Ka Taron Ka song is originally from the Dev Anand, Mumtaz, and Zeenat Aman-starrer 1971 musical drama film Haré Rama Haré Krishna. The hugely popular track is sung by Kishore Kumar, written by Anand Bakshi, and composed by R. D. Burman.

Talking about Ira and Nupur's wedding that happened last week, the groom jogged for 8 km on the Mumbai roads to reach the venue and danced to dhol beats with his friends and family members outside the five-star hotel. While Ira wore a deep-cut choli with dhoti pants, Nupur signed his wedding papers in his baniyan and shorts.

The fitness trainer changed his attire to a blue bandhgala suit as he posed for the pictures with his wife Ira Khan and the entire family. The two reportedly met during the Covid-19 lockdown when he was training Aamir Khan, started dating thereafter, and got engaged to each other in November 2022.



READ | Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding