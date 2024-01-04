Watch: Aamir Khan dances to Meri Pyaari Behaniya with ex-wife Kiran Rao at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Aamir Khan is seen enjoying with his ex-wife Kiran Rao in this inside video from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities.

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 3. The lovebirds signed the court papers in the presence of family members and close friends. It has been reported that a grand wedding in Udaipur and a reception in Mumbai has been planned by the family next week.

Several photos and videos from the wedding festivities have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips, the Laal Singh Chaddha star is seen dancing to the song Meri Pyaari Behaniya with his second ex-wife Kiran Rao. The video, in which Aamir is seen in a black tee and enjoying himself to the track being sung by his family members, has gone viral on social media.

Meri Pyaari Behaniya song is from the Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz, and Vinod Khanna-starrer 1970 film Saccha Jhootha. Sung by Kishore Kumar, written by Indeevar, and composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, the track has become hugely popular as a traditional wedding song in the past five decades.

Aamir Khan full enjoy karte hue daughter ira Khan wedding superb moments im so happy. #AamirKhan@AKPPL_Official pic.twitter.com/Pgqg1zyqyR — Sudha Ajmera (@SudhaAjmera13) January 3, 2024

Coming to Ira and Nupur's wedding, the groom jogged for 8 km on the Mumbai roads to reach his wedding venue and played dhols and danced to dhol beats with his friends and family members outside the five-star hotel. While Ira wore a deep-cut choli with dhoti pants, Nupur signed his wedding papers in his baniyan and shorts and was brutally trolled for the same.

The fitness trainer changed his attire to a blue bandhgala suit as he posed for the pictures with his wife Ira Khan and the entire family. The two reportedly met during the Covid-19 lockdown when he was training Aamir Khan, started dating thereafter, and got engaged to each other in November 2022.



READ | Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'