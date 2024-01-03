Headlines

Nupur Shikhare's wedding attire of baniyan and shorts sparks angry reactions: 'Nothing cool, it's an insult to everyone'

Nupur Shikhare is being slammed for wearing baniyan and shorts for his wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:49 PM IST

Nupur Shikhare at his wedding with Ira Khan/Viral Bhayani
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and famous fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 3. Aamir's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta and his two sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan also attended the ceremony.

Nupur Shikhare jogged for 8 km on the Mumbai roads to reach his wedding venue and played dhols and danced to dhol beats with his friends and family members outside the five-star hotel. He and Ira made their wedding official as they signed the court papers in front of their wedding guests.

While Ira was seen in a traditional outfit, Nupur wore baniyan and shorts during the wedding ceremony. As their video went viral, netizens slammed the fitness trainer for his choice of outfit. "C'mon guys at least give some respect to such an auspicious occasion. We got it you are down to earth and ordinary people but this is too casual for the occasion of own wedding ceremony. I know people have their own choices but this kind of I don't get this", wrote one Instagram user.

"Nothing cool about it, it's an insult to everyone", read another comment. A netizen commented, "Don't care how down to earth or hippie you are but a freaking vest and shorts after running to your wedding shows she has self esteem issues and low standards to marry him", while another added, "Is this guy for real? He should respect every religion. I wish the girl also wear shorts and a tee in Hindu ceremony."

After their official court marriage, Nupur changed his clothes and was seen in blue sherwani as he posed with his wife Ira Khan and the two families for the paparazzi. He had met Ira when he was training her father Aamir during the Covid-19 lockdown. The two soon started dating, got engaged to each other in November 2022 and are now finally married. 

READ | Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties the knot with Nupur Shikhare; groom ditches sherwani, wears baniyan and shorts

