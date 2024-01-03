Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties the knot with Nupur Shikhare; groom ditches sherwani, wears baniyan and shorts

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are finally married now. The fitness trainer ditched sherwani and opted for baniyan and shorts for his special day.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare have finally tied the knot with each other in a court marriage at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 3, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and friends.

The first wedding video from their marriage festivity has been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. In the clip, Nupur and Ira can be seen signing their court papers as the superstar Aamir looks over them. Ira's mother Reena Dutta and Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao are also visible.

However, what attracted the most attention was Nupur's attire as he wore baniyan and shorts during his wedding ceremony. Ira was seen wearing the traditional dress for the special occassion. Earlier, the fitness trainer jogged his way for 8 km on the Mumbai lanes to reach the wedding venue. He also played dhols and danced to the dhol beats with his friend and family members outside the venue.

Netizens have reacted strongly to Nupur's choice of wedding attire as they are calling it "an insult to the traditions" in the comments section of the viral clip. An Instagram user wrote, "Is this guy for real? He should respect every religion. I wish the girl also wear shorts and a tee in a Hindu ceremony."

Talking about Nupur and Ira's love story, the two began dating during the 2020 lockdown and made their relationship public in 2021 when they shared their photos on Instagram together for the first time. In November 2022, the couple had an intimate engagement ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by their family members and close friends.



