Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Actor's daughter Ira Khan first post after couple's separation goes VIRAL

Headlines

Congress president Kharge forms new CWC, includes Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot in new team

Viral video: Specially-abled boy makes incredible portrait of Elvish Yadav, internet is super impressed

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

'So lucky to have you': Disha Patani's rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic gets her face inked on arm, actress reacts

Meet man who leads Rs 68,451 crore company, earlier owned by Vijay Mallya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Congress president Kharge forms new CWC, includes Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot in new team

Viral video: Specially-abled boy makes incredible portrait of Elvish Yadav, internet is super impressed

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

Happy birthday Randeep Hooda: His craziest physical transformations on screen

Richest Parsis in India with net worth

5 yoga asanas to relieve constipation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

'So lucky to have you': Disha Patani's rumoured beau Aleksander Alex Ilic gets her face inked on arm, actress reacts

Ameesha Patel reveals she turned down Salman Khan's Tere Naam, SRK's Chalte Chalte, Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai due to...

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's luxurious villa in Mumbai to recover Rs 56 crore loan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Actor's daughter Ira Khan first post after couple's separation goes VIRAL

In a video message, Aamir and Kiran on Sunday said that they are happy and even though their relationship has changed, they will always be a family.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2021, 01:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Saturday (July 3) announced that they are getting a divorce after 15 years of marriage. The news of their separation jolted the entire industry. On Sunday, (July 6), Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story which piqued the curiosity of readers. 

On Monday (July 5), Ira has shared her first post after Aamir and Kiran’s divorce announcement. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a video of herself feasting on a delicious looking pastry. “Burnt Basque Cheesecake - Daniel Patissier The picture of Zomato is really pretty. And the centre fully fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture. It melts in your mouth. Not too sweet. The outside though is egg-y. Very evidently egg-y. So I just eat the centre,” she captioned her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. The two also have a son named Junaid. In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said that they are ready to start a new chapter in their life and hope that everyone sees ‘this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey'. 

After after they made the shocking announcement, the former couple came out with a video message to tell their fans that they are happy. In the video, Aamir and Kiran held hands and said that even though their relationship has changed, they will always be a family. 

The video, where Aamir and Kiran sat next to each other, was shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram. While addressing his fans, Aamir said, “Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family),” he said.

He added, “Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Starbucks ordered to pay additional $2.7 million to employee fired for being white, details here

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express starts regular service, check details

Watch: R Madhavan calls himself ‘South ka Shah Rukh Khan’ in deleted clip from Om Shanti Om

Sourav Ganguly gives savage reply to Shoaib Akhtar's 'retirement' suggestion for Virat Kohli post World Cup

MS Dhoni net worth: Lesser-known businesses behind CSK captain's whopping Rs 1040 crore wealth

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE