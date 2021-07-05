Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Actor's daughter Ira Khan first post after couple's separation goes VIRAL

In a video message, Aamir and Kiran on Sunday said that they are happy and even though their relationship has changed, they will always be a family.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Saturday (July 3) announced that they are getting a divorce after 15 years of marriage. The news of their separation jolted the entire industry. On Sunday, (July 6), Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story which piqued the curiosity of readers.

On Monday (July 5), Ira has shared her first post after Aamir and Kiran’s divorce announcement. Taking to Instagram, Ira shared a video of herself feasting on a delicious looking pastry. “Burnt Basque Cheesecake - Daniel Patissier The picture of Zomato is really pretty. And the centre fully fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture. It melts in your mouth. Not too sweet. The outside though is egg-y. Very evidently egg-y. So I just eat the centre,” she captioned her post.

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. The two also have a son named Junaid. In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said that they are ready to start a new chapter in their life and hope that everyone sees ‘this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey'.

After after they made the shocking announcement, the former couple came out with a video message to tell their fans that they are happy. In the video, Aamir and Kiran held hands and said that even though their relationship has changed, they will always be a family.

The video, where Aamir and Kiran sat next to each other, was shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram. While addressing his fans, Aamir said, “Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family),” he said.

He added, “Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise).