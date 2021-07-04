Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Actor's daughter Ira Khan breaks silence, shares cryptic post on Instagram
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have separated after 15 years of marriage and start their journey as co-parents now.
Photo: Instagram/Ira Khan
Written By
Edited By
Tanya Rao
Source
DNA webdesk
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took everyone by surprise on Saturday (July 3) after announcing their separation. The couple, who has been together for 15 years, will be going through a divorce and will start their journey as ‘co-parents’. Few hours after the announcement, Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan shared a cryptic post on her Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira Khan shared a photo of hers where she can be seen lying on the bed in a blue tank top and raised eyebrow expression. She captioned the photos as, “Next review tomorrow!” she added, “What’s it going to be?” Ira also added a pastry emoji on her photo leaving her fans to wonder what could her post be about.
Related Photos
Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. The two also have a son named Junaid.