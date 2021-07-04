Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Actor's daughter Ira Khan breaks silence, shares cryptic post on Instagram

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have separated after 15 years of marriage and start their journey as co-parents now.


Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: Actor's daughter Ira Khan breaks silence, shares cryptic post on Instagram

Photo: Instagram/Ira Khan

Share

Written By

Edited By

Tanya Rao

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 4, 2021, 12:36 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao took everyone by surprise on Saturday (July 3) after announcing their separation. The couple, who has been together for 15 years, will be going through a divorce and will start their journey as ‘co-parents’. Few hours after the announcement, Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan shared a cryptic post on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira Khan shared a photo of hers where she can be seen lying on the bed in a blue tank top and raised eyebrow expression. She captioned the photos as, “Next review tomorrow!” she added, “What’s it going to be?” Ira also added a pastry emoji on her photo leaving her fans to wonder what could her post be about.

caret-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); color: rgb(0, 0, 0); width: 640px; height: 1148px;

Related Photos

In Pics: As Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce separation, here's a look back at their beautiful love story

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. The two also have a son named Junaid. 