Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce: TV actor Hina Khan opens up on couple's separation, says THIS

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's shocking separation news has left netizens astonished. Fans and celebs are constantly showing support and wishing the couple well for their new journey.

TV Actress Hina Khan recently expressed her feelings over the couple's divorce. She wrote on her Instagram story, “Buttt respect...To be the best, one must learn how to handle the worst. #NothingButGraceful Wishing you both all the best,”.

Take a look at the story-

The couple released a statement to make everyone aware of the separation. They also mentioned about co-parenting their son Azad.

Also read Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao make first video appearance after divorce announcement

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” It stated.

“We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about”

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,”.

For the unversed, after being married for 15 years, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation on Saturday (July 3)

Here is the seperation statement,

"In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."

.