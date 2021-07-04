Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao make first video appearance after divorce announcement

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shocked everyone on Saturday after announcing the news of divorce. The former couple has now come out with a video message to tell their fans that they are happy. In the video, Aamir and Kiran held hands and said that even though their relationship has changed, they will always be a family.

The video, where Aamir and Kiran sat next to each other, was shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram. While addressing his fans, Aamir said, “Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family),” he said.

He added, “Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise).”

Aamir also talked about what will happen to the NGO, Paani Foundation, which he co-founded with Kiran. He said, “Aur Paani Foundation humare liye Azad ki tarah hai, jo humara bachcha hai, Azad, waise hi Paani Foundation. Toh humlog humesha family hi rahenge. Humare liye aap log dua kariye, prarthna kariye ki hum khush ho. Bas yehi kehna tha hum logon ko (Paani Foundation is like our son, Azad, for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say).”

Aamir and Kiran announced their separation on Saturday (July 4). In a joint statement, they said that they are ready to start a new chapter in their life and hope that everyone sees ‘this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey'.

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the statement read.

It further read, "We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."