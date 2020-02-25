26 Years of 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shares throwback photo with Shah Rukh Khan

It's been 26 years since Kundan Shah's directorial Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa released. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. It also had an amazing supporting cast which includes Ashutosh Gowarikar, Satish Shah, Rita Bhaduri, Anjan Srivastav, Sadiya Siddiqui, Goga Kapoor, Tiku Talsania and others in pivotal roles. Till date, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is considered as SRK's most underrated film.

As the film has completed 26 years of its release, Suchitra took to her Twitter page to talk about the same. She tweeted, "I've done v few movies in my long life. Blessed to have been a part of this one - I was in d right place right time & so many yrs later ppl still know me as #AanaSmiling face with smiling eyes #26YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa @iamsrk @TheFarahKhan @AshGowariker #deepaktijori #jatinlalit Miss u #KundanShah"

The actor also posted a throwback photo posing with Shah Rukh and her daughter Kaveri Kapur. She tweeted the photo stating, "26 years of #kabhihaankabhinaa and My Twitter timeline is exploding with the love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suchitra was recently seen as Nakuul Mehta's on-screen mother in the web show titled Never Kiss Your Best Friend streamed on ZEE5. Whereas SRK is likely to be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Raj & DK)'s upcoming directorial.

There are reports that the superstar might star in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming directorial. Moreover, Shah Rukh has reportedly signed South filmmaker Atlee's project also.