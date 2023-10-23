Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt mourn the loss of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You will be missed'

Meet woman who owns a palace, ex-shooter was Arjuna awardee at 16, her father was an MP

Watch: Babar Azam prevents Mohammad Nabi from tying his shoelaces during AFG vs PAK WC match, video goes viral

12th Fail early reviews out: Netizens hail Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ film, call it flawless

IMD predicts heavy rain in several states as deep depression over Bay of Bengal likely to turn into cyclone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt mourn the loss of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You will be missed'

Meet woman who owns a palace, ex-shooter was Arjuna awardee at 16, her father was an MP

Watch: Babar Azam prevents Mohammad Nabi from tying his shoelaces during AFG vs PAK WC match, video goes viral

9 drinks to balance hormones

Youngest bowlers to take a wicket in ODI World Cup

7 tips to reduce hair thinning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Ankita Lokhande's 'Millionaire' husband Vicky Jain

One Year Of Kohli's Masterclass: Relive Virat Kohli's 82(53)* | India vs Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt mourn the loss of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You will be missed'

12th Fail early reviews out: Netizens hail Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ film, call it flawless

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

12th Fail early reviews out: Netizens hail Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ film, call it flawless

The makers of 12th Fail share the reaction of the audience to Vikrant Massey-starrer's first-ever screening in Bhopal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is all set to hit the theatres this week. The makers recently held the first-ever screening of the movie in Bhopal and received a thunderous response from the audience. 

The first screening of 12th Fail was graced by more than 200 students from the city and their parents. The early reviews from the Bhopal screening were absolutely positive, and everyone who watched the film stamped their approval on Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film. The audiences lauded it and were in all high praise for the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the star cast Vikrant Massey, and the entire team. 

Many of the audience hugged filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching the film, while others showered their love on the film by calling it an 'Inspiring and a must-watch film’. The makers shared the first reaction to their film on Instagram and captioned it, “Bhopal couldn’t stop cheering at the first screening of 12th Fail. Thank you for all the love and support!.” The video showed how the audience reacted to the film and showered their love on the cast. In the video, one of the fans said, "It is a very inspiring story." Another said, "This is the story of all the UPSC and civil services exam aspirants." Another said, "The film is inspiring, flawless and perfect." 

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Anant Vijay Joshi, Sam Mohan, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Medha Shankar in key roles and is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Read 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, other cast members revisit Mukherjee Nagar to promote their film in Delhi

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

12th Fail early reviews out: Netizens hail Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ film, call it flawless

'Put the team first': Cheteshwar Pujara criticises Virat Kohli for decelerating his pace to reach 100 vs Bangladesh

This actress worth Rs 58 crore, who made Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan, cleaned toilets for survival at age 17

Jharkhand: Man celebrates daughter's return home with baraat amid divorce decision, watch

Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt mourn the loss of legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi: 'You will be missed'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE