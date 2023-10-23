12th Fail early reviews out: Netizens hail Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘inspiring’ film, call it flawless

The makers of 12th Fail share the reaction of the audience to Vikrant Massey-starrer's first-ever screening in Bhopal.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey is all set to hit the theatres this week. The makers recently held the first-ever screening of the movie in Bhopal and received a thunderous response from the audience.

The first screening of 12th Fail was graced by more than 200 students from the city and their parents. The early reviews from the Bhopal screening were absolutely positive, and everyone who watched the film stamped their approval on Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film. The audiences lauded it and were in all high praise for the filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the star cast Vikrant Massey, and the entire team.

Many of the audience hugged filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching the film, while others showered their love on the film by calling it an 'Inspiring and a must-watch film’. The makers shared the first reaction to their film on Instagram and captioned it, “Bhopal couldn’t stop cheering at the first screening of 12th Fail. Thank you for all the love and support!.” The video showed how the audience reacted to the film and showered their love on the cast. In the video, one of the fans said, "It is a very inspiring story." Another said, "This is the story of all the UPSC and civil services exam aspirants." Another said, "The film is inspiring, flawless and perfect."

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film stars Vikrant Massey, Anant Vijay Joshi, Sam Mohan, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Medha Shankar in key roles and is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

