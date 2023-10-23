12th Fail: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, other cast members revisit Mukherjee Nagar to promote their film in Delhi

The streets of Mukherjee Nagar were bathed in vivid colors and the #Restart slogan. The crowd rallied and chanted to anthem song Restart from their upcoming film.

The dynamic cast of the upcoming film 12th Fail, including Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anshumaan, and Anant Joshi took over the heart of Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar to promote their much-anticipated release.

The film is majorly shot in the real-life locations of Mukherjee Nagar and the cast revised the lanes to promote their film from where they shot it. They were joined by 90 enthusiastic students, who turned Mukerjee Nagar as their canvas and painted them with: #Restart.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The emotional drama is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The film will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner Tejas, Mikhil Musale's Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, and Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation.



