Vikrant Massey reveals his first reaction after reading script of 12th Fail: 'I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes'

Produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail releases in theatres on October 27.

Vikrant Massey is leaving no stone unturned to promote his next film 12th Fail, which is produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The actor, known for his versatile acting skills in films like Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, and Love Hostel, expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of a Vidhu Vinod Chopra production.

Vikrant also shared his first reaction after he read the film's script. He said, "When I read the script for the first time, I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes because i had never heard, watched or even knew of such an amazing story and I was really moved. And somewhere or the other I even saw myself in this story.

12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Talking about the same, Vikrant added, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much. Despite of so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The emotional drama is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The film will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner Tejas, Mikhil Musale's Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, and Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation.



READ | Not Vijay, Jr NTR, or Allu Arjun, but this south superstar is charging Rs 150 crore for their Bollywood debut