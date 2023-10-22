Headlines

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

Real perpetrators of Gaza hospital bombing disclosed? French intelligence makes new revelation

Maha Navami 2023: Date, puja timings and wishes to share with loved ones

Vikrant Massey reveals his first reaction after reading script of 12th Fail: 'I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer dips further, earns only Rs 2.25 crore

Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to lock aadhaar online to avoid financial loss

10 Snakes that attack in the blink of an eye

Health benefits of flax seeds as per Ayurveda

India's likely XI against New Zealand

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Vikrant Massey reveals his first reaction after reading script of 12th Fail: 'I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes'

Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer dips further, earns only Rs 2.25 crore

Salman Khan calls Arijit Singh's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 'best dance track': 'Every time Katrina Kaif and I...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vikrant Massey reveals his first reaction after reading script of 12th Fail: 'I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes'

Produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail releases in theatres on October 27.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vikrant Massey is leaving no stone unturned to promote his next film 12th Fail, which is produced and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The actor, known for his versatile acting skills in films like Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, and Love Hostel, expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of a Vidhu Vinod Chopra production. 

Vikrant also shared his first reaction after he read the film's script. He said, "When I read the script for the first time, I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes because i had never heard, watched or even knew of such an amazing story and I was really moved. And somewhere or the other I even saw myself in this story. 

12th Fail is based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Talking about the same, Vikrant added, "A lot of things happened in Mr. Manoj's life, he has had a wonderful life. Sometimes it's unbelievable that inspite of so many hardships a man can bear with so much. Despite of so many struggles, he succeeded in life. He really really inspired me."

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

The emotional drama is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. The film will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut-starrer aerial actioner Tejas, Mikhil Musale's Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi, and Shyam Benegal's Mujib: The Making of a Nation.

READ | Not Vijay, Jr NTR, or Allu Arjun, but this south superstar is charging Rs 150 crore for their Bollywood debut

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 ways to cope with depression during holiday season

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's unseen wedding footage will be unveiled on Karan Johar's show

Instagram will soon allow you to create multiple lists to share Stories, new Birthday feature coming too

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Notification issued for 2nd phase, five candidates file papers on first day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE