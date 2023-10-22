Headlines

Not Vijay, Jr NTR, or Allu Arjun, but this south superstar is reportedly charging Rs 150 crore for their Bollywood debut

Kannada superstar Yash, who attained national fame after KGF, is reportedly charging Rs 150 crore to play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

After the pan-India success of recent South Indian films, directors want to cast South superstars in their projects to have the mass appeal for their films. RRR fame Jr NTR has been signed to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and KGF fame Yash will play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. 

Though it's not officially announced, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Yash have been finalised to play Lord Rama, Sita, Lord Hanuman, and Ravana in the adaptation of the mythological epic. A recent report states that the Kannada superstar is charging Rs 150 crore for the film and will undergo a physical transformation for the trilogy.

A source close to the actor was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "He is charging between ₹100 crore to ₹150 crore for the film, with ₹100 crore being the minimum, and the higher limit depends on the number of days he is supposed to shoot and give to the schedules. He has made up his mind to manage the time. He will have a different look in Ramanyan as compared to his look in KGF. He has started discussion on how and what the look will be. He has also started working on his physique to get it right."

Yash is also looking forward to start the shooting of KGF 3 next year, and hence the actor will juggle his time between both the much-awaited films as he wants to make his Bollywood debut through Ramayana only. "He knows that he also has the third part of KGF, but has decided to manage the time and shuffle between the industries", the source added.

Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana, which is being made on a huge scale with the biggest names in the Indian cinema, will reportedly have its official announcement on Diwali this year, begin shooting by the year-end or February 2024, and is targeting to release on Dussehra in 2025.

READ | This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

