Meet Indian genius, lost his father at 12, took Rs 1 token salary from government, he is called 'architect of...

Daulat Singh Kothari was an Indian scientist and educationist whose contributions to Defence science and setting up the modernised education system in India have been significant. Born in the princely state of Udaipur to a Jain family. His father was a headmaster and he passed from plague when Kothari was mere 12 years of age.

Kothari's mother raised him. DS Kothari received his initial education in Udaipur and Indore then, he went to Allahabad University to pursue his BSc and MSc. There he studied under Meghnad Saha.

After graduation, he won a government scholarship to pursue higher studies at Cambridge University. There he earned his PhD for his thesis in quantum statistics and dense matter. After coming to India Kothari he joined Delhi University as Peader in Physics. After which he worked at the University in various posts.

On July 12, 1948, he took charge as the first Scientific Adviser to the Minister of Defence. He is regarded as the Architect of Defence Science in India. Here, he was getting a fixed Rs 2000-100-2500 salary but Kothari agreed to take only Rs 1250 as his salary. Which was the same amount that he was getting as a professor. But as he had to exercise the financial powers of the advisor, he agreed to draw a token salary of Rs. 1 from the ministry.

DS Kothari also continued teaching some classes at the university in parallel.

Kothari later took charge as the UGC Chairman. During his tenure at the University Grants Commission, Kothari was also made the chairman of the Education Commission. The reports of this commission are known as the Kothari Commission report, which became a landmark in the modern education system of our country. DS Kothari was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1962 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1973.

