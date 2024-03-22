Meet Indian genius, lost his father at 12, took Rs 1 token salary from government, he is called 'architect of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

US Secretary of State says Israeli assault on Gaza's Rafah would be a 'mistake', isn't needed to defeat Hamas

This group seeks Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, needs to pay Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

8 poisonous foods for human body

10 homemade toners for glowing skin

7 must-watch Bollywood horror-comedy films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

HomeBig Picture

Big Picture

Meet Indian genius, lost his father at 12, took Rs 1 token salary from government, he is called 'architect of...

Meet this Indian genius who took only a Rs 1 token salary from the government of India for his service. Know his story here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Daulat Singh Kothari was an Indian scientist and educationist whose contributions to Defence science and setting up the modernised education system in India have been significant. Born in the princely state of Udaipur to a Jain family. His father was a headmaster and he passed from plague when Kothari was mere 12 years of age. 

Kothari's mother raised him. DS Kothari received his initial education in Udaipur and Indore then, he went to Allahabad University to pursue his BSc and MSc. There he studied under Meghnad Saha. 

After graduation, he won a government scholarship to pursue higher studies at Cambridge University. There he earned his PhD for his thesis in quantum statistics and dense matter. After coming to India Kothari he joined Delhi University as Peader in Physics. After which he worked at the University in various posts. 

On July 12, 1948, he took charge as the first Scientific Adviser to the Minister of Defence. He is regarded as the Architect of Defence Science in India. Here, he was getting a fixed Rs 2000-100-2500 salary but Kothari agreed to take only Rs 1250 as his salary. Which was the same amount that he was getting as a professor. But as he had to exercise the financial powers of the advisor, he agreed to draw a token salary of Rs. 1 from the ministry. 

Read: Meet woman who failed to crack UPSC exam five times, became IAS in 6th attempt, is a social media star, she is from...

DS Kothari also continued teaching some classes at the university in parallel.

Kothari later took charge as the UGC Chairman. During his tenure at the University Grants Commission, Kothari was also made the chairman of the Education Commission. The reports of this commission are known as the Kothari Commission report, which became a landmark in the modern education system of our country.  DS Kothari was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1962 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1973. 

(The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to download.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was born a boy, faced harassment, did odd jobs to survive, made debut with superstar, then became..

Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Meet man who sold wife's jewellery to start small business, rhen built Rs 6575 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is...

‘Customers could get into trouble…’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal takes U-turn on new t-shirt

Patanjali Ayurved's Acharya Balkrishna submits apology for misleading advertisement to SC

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement