Skoda launches new Slavia Style Edition at Rs 19.13 lakh, limited to only 500 units

Skoda has launched a new limited edition Slavia in India to mark one lakh sales of the product in two years. Called, the Skoda Slavia Style Edition is slotted above the top-of-the-line Style variant of the Slavia. It comes standard with features like a dual dash camera. It hosts an ‘Edition’ badge on the blacked-out B-pillars, black mirror covers and a black roof foil. Inside, customers are greeted by a ‘Slavia’ branded scuff plate with the steering carrying an ‘Edition’ badge. Stepping out of the car will reveal a puddle lamp with the brand logo projection.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition is priced at Rs 19,13,400 (ex-showroom) and it is limited to only 500 units. All 500 will come exclusively with the 1.5 TSI engine mated to the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Each of these 500 cars will also be adorned only with the Candy White or Brilliant Silver or Tornado Red paint options, as these shades have been specifically selected to contrast with the exclusive black elements on the roof and ORVMs of this Slavia. This Edition x all of its exclusivity and additional features is priced at Rs 30,000 over the equivalent Style variant of the Slavia sedan.

The Slavia Style Edition carries forward the safety legacy of the Slavia coming standard with six airbags and a full 5-star rating for adult and child safety under Global NCAP’s newer, stricter test protocols. It further lengthens the company’s fleet of fully crash-tested 5-star-rated cars for adult and child occupants.