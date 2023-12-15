Headlines

Simple Dot One affordable electric scooter with 151 kms range launched, price starts at Rs…

Offered in a single variant, the Dot One will be equipped with only the fixed battery, delivering 151 kms Certified range and 160 kms in IDC, making it the longest range E2W in its segment.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Simple Energy has announced the launch of its latest electric two-wheeler Simple Dot One. An exclusive introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom Bangalore) is being offered specifically for pre-booked Simple One customers. Launch price for new customers will be revealed in January 2024 at a slightly higher premium. The bookings are now open online. Offered in a single variant, the Dot One will be equipped with only the fixed battery, delivering 151 kms Certified range and 160 kms in IDC, making it the longest range E2W in its segment. 

Available in four colors, Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, and Azure Blue, the Dot One comes with a 750W charger. As a part of the introductory offering and in response to numerous requests, the Dot One will also be offered in LightX and BrazenX color options for those seeking variety and customization. The deliveries will commence in Bangalore followed by other cities in a phased manner.

The Dot One. comes with specially designed tyres which will help in maximising the on-road range. Setting new benchmarks, it stands as the fastest E2W within its segment, accelerating from 0 to 40 kmph in an impressive 2.77 seconds. With 12-inch wheels on both ends paired with 90-90 tubeless tires, this model promises exceptional road performance. 

Equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery capacity and an 8.5 kW electric motor, it delivers a peak torque output of 72 Nm. Safety features include CBS, complemented by efficient disc brakes. Notably, the scooter boasts an expansive 35-liter under-seat storage. Furthermore, it boasts a user-friendly touchscreen instrument cluster, offering diverse functionality and seamless app connectivity for an enhanced riding experience.

