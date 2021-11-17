Save income tax on car loan by opting for EV, here's how

This tax benefit makes choosing an EV as the next vehicle purchase an attractive proposition for salaried professionals in India.

Electric vehicles or EVs are not just good for the environment but are also proving to be more efficient that traditional fuel-powered cars. Furthermore, the rising prices of petrol and other fuels has also contributed to the desirability of many customers in shifting to electric. EVs are not just economical to run but they also come with tax benefits in India.

As per India’s Income Tax rules, cars for personal use are considered as luxury products and thus salaried professionals do not get any tax benefits on car loans. However, EV customers can avail tax benefits on their loans under a recently added section called 80EEB.

Looking to promote the use of electric vehicles in India, the government came up with the new section to give tax relieve to EV buyers.

Under the Section 80EEB, persons opting to buy an EV on loan will be eligible for tax deductions Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loan amount. This tax benefit makes choosing an EV as the next vehicle purchase an attractive proposition for salaried professionals.

There is no shortage of EV models in the Indian market and with rising sales, several automakers are set to launch new models in the coming year.

Tax deductions on loan for EVs

Under section 80EEB, a total tax exemption of up Rs 1,50,000 can be availed when paying off the EV loan. This tax exemption is available for both 4-wheeler and 2-wheeler EV purchases.

The Section 80EEB is subject to the following conditions:

This exemption can be availed by any person only one time. This means only an individual who has never owned an EV before can avail tax relief on loan under Section 80EEB.

This exemption is only for people buying an EV on loan. The loan financing the EV should be from either financial institutions or NBFCs.

The exemption is not for businesses. The tax relieve can only be availed by individuals.

Tax relief under the section can be availed for payoffs of all EV loan taken during the period of April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2023.

Tax benefits under Section 80EEB can be availed from FY 2020-2021 onwards.

Not just the Income Tax benefit, an EV purchase will also bring you tax benefit on GST, with the government having cut the rate to 5% from the earlier 12%.