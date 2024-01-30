Twitter
Automobile

Range Rover Evoque 2024 launched in India, price starts at Rs 67.90 lakh

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Who is Mohamed Muizzu, the Pro-China Maldives president facing impeachment?

AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

Range Rover Evoque 2024 launched in India, price starts at Rs 67.90 lakh

New Range Rover Evoque features a subtle evolution of its reductive exterior design, with coupe-like silhouette, floating roof, continuous waistline and flush deployable door handles.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Edited by

JLR India has officially launched the new and enhanced Range Rover Evoque in India. The New Range Rover Evoque is priced from Rs 67.90 lakh. The New Range Rover Evoque has a charismatic, sophisticated character, with its reductive design now enhanced with the latest technologies and luxurious material choices. The New Range Rover Evoque is available in Dynamic SE with two powertrain options - the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm torque.

New Range Rover Evoque features a subtle evolution of its reductive exterior design, with coupe-like silhouette, floating roof, continuous waistline and flush deployable door handles. The latest family grille design now provides a unified look across the Range Rover brand. The exterior design is accentuated by new super-slim headlamps complemented by chiseled new daytime running light graphics.

Design sophistication and innovation work in harmony with a redesigned interior. A clean centre console design features a tactile new gear shifter, while Pivi Pro infotainment is accessed via a crisp new 28.95 cm (11.4) curved glass touchscreen, from which clients can seamlessly control key vehicle functions. Now situated higher and closer to the driver, it also liberates more stowage space and features standard Wireless Device Charging. The cabin is made even more inviting with a panoramic roof – which bathes the cabin in natural light.

The Range Rover Evoque’s colour palette now features Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze, while contrast roof options enable clients to express their individuality, with Narvik Black and Corinthian Bronze to choose from. Its exterior character is enhanced further with new wheel design with diamond-turned finish.

Advanced mild-hybrid electric (MHEV) petrols and diesels complete the line-up. The technology enhances efficiency and responsiveness by using a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) to harvest energy that is normally lost under braking and deceleration. It is stored in a 48 V lithium-ion battery beneath the loadspace and is redeployed when accelerating, delivering a more refined operation of the fuel-saving start-stop system.

