Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara tipped to launch in India on September 26: Expected price, features and more

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki will reportedly launch the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV in India on September 26. As per a report by the Times of India, the Indian automaker is planning to launch the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival on the first day of Navratri (September 26). As of now, Maruti Suzuki has not officially revealed any details about the launch of Grand Vitara hybrid SUV. For those who are unaware, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is a redesigned twin of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that was launched in India earlier this month. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is already available for bookings at an amount of Rs 11,000. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is the new model that is made under Toyota and Suzuki partnership, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Expected price

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Toyota’s version of the vehicle. It is expected that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be priced similar to the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to be priced at around Rs 10 lakh. The top of the line strong hybrid variant is said to be priced at around Rs 19 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Design

Although the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara follows the similar design language as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, it looks like a completely different car. At the front, the SUV gets tri-LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED projector headlamps.

The unique 17-inch alloy wheels offer a tall stance to the car. At the rear, the SUV gets tri-LED tail lights that imitate the DRLs at the front. The tail lights are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Suzuki is placed at the centre of the strip and the name of the model right below it.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Cabin

Inside the cabin, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV looks similar to the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV. The car has a dual-tone interior with a bit of chrome. The company has used padded leather and soft touch materials across the dashboard and door pads. It is worth noting that the dual tone interior will be only available with full hybrid versions and the mild-hybrid variants will get all-black interiors.

When it comes to features, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV is loaded to the brim. The SUV gets ventilated seats, electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and several other smart car features.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Safety

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV gets tons of safety features including 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control and others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV: Engine and transmission

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available with two engine options. One is Toyota's 1.5-litre TNGA Atkinson Cycle engine that produces 92hp and 122Nm of torque. The engine is paired to an electric motor that makes 79hp and 141Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired to the company's own e-drive transmission.

The car will also be available with Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K15C mild-hybrid engine that can be seen in the new Brezza, XL6 and the Ertiga. It produces 103hp and 137Nm of torque. The engine will likely be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.