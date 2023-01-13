Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida begins for general public today: Timings, tickets, last day and top cars to look out for

Lexus concept showcased at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

Auto Expo 2023 at Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart will be open for the general public from today (January 13) onwards. The first two days of the Auto Expo 2023 were reserved for the media. On January 11 and January 12, automakers at the Auto Expo 2023 unveiled several new products that will be available for the general public to look at. Few of the popular products unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 include Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Tata Harrier EV, Tata Sierra EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and several others. Several luxury car manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz, Skoda, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Mini, are not participating in this year’s Auto Expo, however the new entrants do fill up the void. This is the 16th edition of Auto Expo and it will take place at two locations - Auto Expo 2023 Components in New Delhi and the Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show in Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart. Here are all the details about the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

Auto Expo 2023 begins today for general public: Top cars to looks out for

Every automaker brought something special to showcase at the Auto Expo 2023 but few of the cars presented at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida got our special edition. The Auto Expo 2023 features a range of attractive vehicles including Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus LF-30 concept, Tata Sierra EV, Tata Harrier EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Seal, MG Euniq 7, Kia EV9, and a few more.

Auto Expo 2023 begins today for general public: Dates and timings

The Auto Expo 2023 begins today for the general public (January 13) and it will end on January 18. Only Business ticket holders will be allowed to enter the Auto Expo 2023 on January 13. The timing for the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida on January 13 is from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm. From January 14 to January 18, the Auto Expo 2023 will be open for the general public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Auto Expo 2023 begins today for general public: Tickets price and where to buy

Just like previous years, the Auto Expo 2023 is also a ticketed event and visitors can get the ticket for the motor show via the ticker counters outside the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida or through BookMyShow. Visitors will not have to buy tickets for children up to five years of age and also, no ticket will be required for persons in wheelchairs and one of their attendants/helpers. For today (January 13), the price of the Auto Expo 2023 ticket is Rs 750. For the weekends, January 14 and January 15, the Auto Expo 2023 ticket is priced at Rs 475. You can visit the Auto Expo 2023 in the remaining days by buying a Rs 350 ticket.