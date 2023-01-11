Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more

Auto Expo 2023 begins today (January 11) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. This is the 16th edition of the Auto Expo and it is taking place at the India Expo Mart that is located on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. As the Auto Expo 2023 is India’s biggest automotive show, auto manufacturers take part in the exhibition to showcase their global products and also to unveil their upcoming vehicles and technologies for the Indian market. The Auto Expo 2023 will be kicked off by a Maruti Suzuki press conference which is scheduled to take place at 8:30 am on January 11. On the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, the carmaker is expected to globally unveil the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door. Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki may also reveal the Baleno Cross. Followed by Maruti Suzuki’s event, are press conferences from Hyundai, Tata Motors, BYD, MG, Kia, Toyota, Lexus and others where they will showcase global products like Ioniq 5 EV, Seal EV, MG Air EV, Tata Curvv concept, New Toyota Land Cruiser among others.
Not only just four wheelers, the several two-wheelers will also be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 by companies including Tork Motors, Benelli Keeway, MotoVolt, Ultraviolette Automotive, Greaves Cotton and others. This year's Auto Expo will be EV focused and the brands are looking forward to presenting the future of electric mobility in the country.
Although Auto Expo 2023 officially begins today, the general public will not be allowed to enter the India Expo Mart on the first two days of the exhibition as they are reserved for the media. However, if you are interested in visiting the Auto Expo 2023, you can do so from January 13 to January 18 by buying an entry ticket from BookMyShow. We are bringing all the live action from India’s biggest automotive show in this live blog and you can stay tuned to get all the updates from the reveals and launches at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: There are 3 entry gates and 3 exit gates at India Expo Mart for visitors. The India Expo Mart in Greater Noida is located near the JP Golf Course and is easily accessible from national capital Delhi.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: As the love for SUVs is on the rise in the country, major automakers including Maruti Suzuki, MG, Kia, Tata Motors and others are unveiling their next-gen SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: For general public, Auto Expo 2023 will begin on January 13 and it will end on January 18. On January 13, the entry will only be for the Business ticket holders that will be allowed to enjoy the motor show from 11:00 am to 07:00 pm. From January 14 to January 18, the Auto Expo 2023 will be open for the general public from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: Tata Motors will also be a key attraction at the Auto Expo 2023. At the event, Tata Motors will showcase the Curvv concept along with electrified version of its popular cars including Punch, Harrier, and Altoz.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: Hyundai Motor India to showcase IONIQ 6, NEXO, Hyundai IONIQ 5 with innovative tech engagements, Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS Zone), SPOT (Dynamic Display), ATLAS, H-MEX, MobED, Hyundai Mobility Adventure (Roblox Metaverse), Future Mobility Scale Model and Digital Car Life at Hyundai.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: Automotive enthusiasts in India are excited for the unveil of Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door in India. The SUV will stack against the Mahindra Thar 5-door that is curretly under works.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: Hyundai will also offially launch the Ioniq 5 in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric vehicle has been available in the global market for quite a while now and a few weeks ago, Hyundai started to accept booking for the same in India.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: After Maruti Suzuki, the second press conference at the Auto Expo 2023 will be done by MG India. The MG India event at the Auto Expo 2023 will begin at 8:55 am and it will be livestreamed for viwers across the globe.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida is easily accessible via metro, personal and public transport. The India Expo Mart is located on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (for about 25 km from Mahamaya Flyover). A car can travel from Mahamaya Flyover to the venue in 15-20 minutes.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: The Auto Expo 2023 will be an action packed event. Although many key attraction manufacturers including BMW, Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Mercedes-Benz and more will be missing from the event, it will still witness some much-antiipated global unveils that will surely bring joy to any automotive enthusiast.