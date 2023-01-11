Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more

Auto Expo 2023 kicks off today with major unveils from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and others.

Auto Expo 2023 begins today (January 11) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. This is the 16th edition of the Auto Expo and it is taking place at the India Expo Mart that is located on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. As the Auto Expo 2023 is India’s biggest automotive show, auto manufacturers take part in the exhibition to showcase their global products and also to unveil their upcoming vehicles and technologies for the Indian market. The Auto Expo 2023 will be kicked off by a Maruti Suzuki press conference which is scheduled to take place at 8:30 am on January 11. On the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, the carmaker is expected to globally unveil the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door. Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki may also reveal the Baleno Cross. Followed by Maruti Suzuki’s event, are press conferences from Hyundai, Tata Motors, BYD, MG, Kia, Toyota, Lexus and others where they will showcase global products like Ioniq 5 EV, Seal EV, MG Air EV, Tata Curvv concept, New Toyota Land Cruiser among others.

Not only just four wheelers, the several two-wheelers will also be showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 by companies including Tork Motors, Benelli Keeway, MotoVolt, Ultraviolette Automotive, Greaves Cotton and others. This year's Auto Expo will be EV focused and the brands are looking forward to presenting the future of electric mobility in the country.

Although Auto Expo 2023 officially begins today, the general public will not be allowed to enter the India Expo Mart on the first two days of the exhibition as they are reserved for the media. However, if you are interested in visiting the Auto Expo 2023, you can do so from January 13 to January 18 by buying an entry ticket from BookMyShow. We are bringing all the live action from India’s biggest automotive show in this live blog and you can stay tuned to get all the updates from the reveals and launches at the Auto Expo 2023.