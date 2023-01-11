Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV with better range than Tesla Model 3, Model Y launched in India at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launched at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been launched in India today (January 11) at Auto Expo 2023. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the company’s second electric vehicle in India after the Kona. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the first Hyundai EV under the Ioniq series and it made its global debut in 2021. Hyundai Ioniq 5 price in India starts at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Ioniq 5 is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s dedicated BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), enabling it to have unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. With E-GMP, Ioniq 5 offers innovative interior design with eco-friendly materials in many touchpoints.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Design

Ioniq 5’s exterior design is characterised by the Pony-inspired profile over a 3,000-mm wheelbase. The front of the car is equipped with Hyundai’s first clamshell hood that minimizes panel gaps for optimal aerodynamics. The front bumper is defined by a V-shape incorporating distinctive daytime running lights (DRLs). These small pixel-like clusters also appear at the rear of the vehicle.

On the sides, auto flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors, offering another example of Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design first seen on the all-new Tucson.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Cabin

The ‘Living Space’ theme runs throughout the interior, most notably embodied by the moveable center console that can slide back as much as 140 mm. Ioniq 5 is also equipped with electronically adjustable front seats. Many of its interior touchpoints — seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest — use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials, such as recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

Ioniq 5 comes with a dual cockpit that features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet driver’s needs. Ioniq 5 also features an Augmented Reality Head-Up Display (AR HUD), essentially turning the windshield into a display screen.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Motor and battery

Ioniq 5 is powered by a 72.6 kWh battery with 2WD producing 160 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of torque. The car can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, Ioniq 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 631 kms, as per ARAI.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Safety

Ioniq 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance system, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. Ioniq 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.