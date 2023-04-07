DNA Special: Taxpayers become real victims of ruckus in Lok Sabha; know cost of running Parliament

DNA Special: Taxpayers become real victims of ruckus in Lok Sabha (File photo)

The daily ruckus in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have now become a common sight in India, as the Parliament sessions keep getting adjourned due to opposition leaders creating disturbances and often indulging in protests and occasional violence.

There are a total of 245 members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 members in the Lok Sabha, with the total strength nearing almost 800. All the MPs in the Parliament get paid a hefty salary to perform their duties, which is passing and tabling bills, yet there is nothing but ruckus in both houses.

Ruling party MPs keep blaming opposition MPs and opposition MPs keep blaming the ruling party MPs. That's called politics. But this kind of politics only hurts the country and the people of the country. Even though allegations keep coming up, the truth is that the functioning of Parliament has been affected.

Common people and taxpayers hope that the decisions taken in the Parliament are in their interest and favour, but none of the bills are actually being discussed in the upper and lower houses.

At present, 35 bills are pending in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If there was no ruckus in this session, or if there was more work, many important bills related to the public would have been passed in it. The benefit of these bills would have been given to the public too, but due to the uproar of the opposition, it could not happen.

All MPs get an allowance of Rs 2,000 per day to come to Parliament during the Parliament session, that is if the session goes on for 30 days, then MPs will get 60 thousand rupees. There are many other perks attached to being an MP of the Parliament.

In the 11th session of the Parliament, Rs 144.32 crore of the public was wasted due to the ruckus. It is spent from the treasury of the whole country, and this treasury is filled with taxes being taken from the public. That is, in a way, the money of the people of the country was wasted.

There is a massive amount of money of the taxpayers used to run the Parliament. It takes a whopping Rs 2 lakh to run one minute of the Parliament session, taken out of the pockets of the taxpayers. The basic salary of a Lok Sabha member is around Rs 1 lakh. But MPs are also given many types of allowances. If the allowances given to MPs are added, then their salary becomes about Rs 2.5 lakh per month.

An MP gets free government bungalow, free government vehicle to travel, free electricity, free water, free air travel, free train travel, free mobile phone expenses, and free medical facilities. That is, whatever you want to get for free, it is available to your elected MPs.

Issues related to the public, in which questions are being raised on any bill of the government, then the debate and ruckus on it are understandable. But what kind of politics is it to create a ruckus for your leader, create ruckus about your specific demand, and stop the proceedings of the house in the name of it? The general public also wants to know this.

