Will Rahul Gandhi get his Lok Sabha membership back? Know meaning of ‘Modi’ defamation case appeal

Rahul Gandhi is making all efforts to reverse his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, with his bail in the jail sentenced extended after the hearing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently sentenced to two years in prison, had approached a court in Surat in order to reverse his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, which had landed him a 2-year jail sentence.

Days after his conviction was announced, Gandhi approached a Surat Court and appealed against the verdict, with his bail getting extended till the disposal of the appeal and the next hearing in the case scheduled to take place on April 13.

The Surat District and Sessions Court granted bail to Gandhi against a surety of Rs 15,000. The court will hear Rahul’s application seeking suspension of conviction on April 13. Rahul Gandhi appeared in the court on April 3 and filed an appeal against his March 23 conviction.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to prison for two years in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case but was granted bail for 30 days, till April 23, so that he has the option to appeal for the reversal of the conviction in a higher court.

Will Rahul Gandhi get his Lok Sabha membership back?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after the jail sentence was announced, ended up losing his Lok Sabha membership and was removed from the position of MP from Wayanad. Gandhi now has a chance of getting his Lok Sabha seat back through the appeal against the conviction.

Since a stay has been imposed on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha leader can get his Lok Sabha membership back, according to the verdict of the Lily Thomas vs Union of India case, which says that a stay on conviction is enough to reverse the Lok Sabha membership suspension.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra said if the sessions court stays his conviction in the defamation case, it will pave the way for the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. He stressed that a stay on conviction is a must, as per IANS reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

