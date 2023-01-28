DNA Special: All about the dating app that promotes extramarital affairs

Stock Photo | Representational

You must have heard of dating apps like Tinder, Aisle and Bumble. These dating apps are a way of meeting boys and girls in the 21st century, in which the family is not involved. In this, directly the boy or the girl extends the hand of friendship towards each other, then the relationship lasts for a long time, otherwise it remains as a fling.

Maybe this term is new and interesting to you, but nowadays it is very common. Not only this, nowadays many such things have become common, which are still considered a sin among the conservative people of the society. One of these is extramarital relationships.

Talking about this topic seems like a sin to many people of our society, but today we are talking about this topic because a special news related to it has come to the fore. Now, a dating app is running in our country which is for married people, the purpose of this app is extramarital relationship.

Till now, dating apps have got full support only from the youth and not from their parents. An app named Gleeden is also running whose users are such married people, who are not happy with their husband or wife, and are willing to have an extramarital affair. This dating app is an app made to connect people unhappy in marriage.

Not many people know about this app because this mobile application was popular only in France till now. This app named Gleeden has been made in France. Now you must be wondering how this app made in France came to India, and why are we talking about it all of a sudden. So for your information, this app was launched in India in the year 2017.

Today, this French extramarital dating app Gleeden has a total of 10 million users. Out of this, 20 percent of the users are Indians, which means out of a total of 1 crore unhappily married people, 20 lakh people are Indians.

The company says that from September 2022 till now, users of the Gleeden app have increased by about 11 percent. This means that the popularity of extramarital dating apps has grown rapidly among Indians.

66 percent of Gleeden’s users are from Tier-1 i.e. big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata. Not only this, 34 percent of the users are also from Tier-2 or Tier-3 cities, that is, small cities like Meerut, Lucknow, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Nagpur.

Working people are more among the users of this app. It also has people with profiles like doctors, engineers, managers. Surprisingly, a large number of users are also women doing domestic work.

So by looking at these statistics, you must have understood that the extramarital dating app is very popular among Indians. Surely these users are the same people who are not happy with their married life. This app says in its marketing that it has been prepared by women only for married women. In marketing, the company says that married women can use this app without any fear.

,

This app was made keeping in mind the extra marital dating of married women, but in the year 2019, shocking information was found in a survey of this company. It may be that many people do not agree with what we are going to tell you now. But according to the survey data released by this app, a large number of married women cheat on their partners.

Gleeden app had asked some questions to its users on the basis of which it prepared a report. According to this, women from Bangalore, Mumbai and Kolkata are at the forefront of cheating on their husbands.

According to 77 percent of the married women surveyed, the reason behind the initiative to cheat on their husbands after marriage is 'boredom'. 31 percent of married women admitted that their extramarital affairs were mostly with men they knew. The survey also revealed that 52 percent of women and 57 percent of men cheat on their partners during business trips.

According to Gleeden app, their maximum active users are from Bangalore city. According to the company, users in Bengaluru spend an average of one and a half hours on the mobile app every day. Most users use the mobile app between 12 noon to 3 pm, and 10 to 12 midnight. In the survey, users were asked the reason for cheating.

70 percent of women admitted that they cheated because their husbands did not help with household chores. 72 percent of Indians do not regret their decision to cheat on their spouse.

This means that the users of Extra Marital Dating App were asked their views, then they told a lot from their side, then according to them there was a right reason. However, in this survey, the users were not asked what would be their reaction if the partner was also found using the same app? We also asked the experts what is the reason that forces a woman or a man to cheat in married life.

In Indian traditions, it is believed that marriage is a sacred relation, in which not only the boy or the girl, but also the relations of the families are connected. This is such a medium, through which happiness comes in the family. But just as time is never the same, love is never the same in any married life.

As far as Gleeden is concerned, this mobile app providing extra marital dating is giving a platform to married women and men to bring out their hidden desires. Many of you would like to know what action can be taken against those who have extramarital relations. So let me tell you here

Till the year 2018, a case was registered under section 497 for having an extramarital affair.

This law was about 158 years old. In this, a case was registered against a man for having an affair with a married woman. But this law was abolished in 2018.But today there is no provision of any kind of punishment for a married woman or man for having an extramarital affair.

However, if a married woman or man has a relationship with someone else, then this matter becomes a major reason for divorce. This means that apps like Gleeden, which are giving extra marital dating platforms to married women and men, are promoting such relations. Legally no action can be taken against men or women having extra marital relations.