DNA Special: All about model Manvi Raj’s alleged real-life ‘Kerala Story’, reason behind love jihad claim

DNA Special: All about model Manvi Raj’s alleged real-life ‘Kerala Story’ (File photo)

Sudipto Sen’s latest movie The Kerala Story has become the most talked about film of this year, making political and emotional waves across the country. Released on the 5th of this month, the film created a sensation not only in theaters but also within society.

Actually, this film is the story of spreading the feet of a terrorist organization like ISIS in Kerala, in which a section of people belonging to a particular community first traps women of another religion, converts them, and then pushes them into the quagmire of terror.

There was a lot of controversy about this film and there was a lot of politics... In many states, it was made tax-free, while in many states this film was also banned. Many people called it the reality of the current era, while those opposing the film called the story of love jihad and conversion shown in the film untrue propaganda.

In the midst of these controversies, the film was released and since the release of this film, many girls from different parts of the country are coming forward and revealing their betrayal and telling their ordeal.

Now the name of a Mumbai-based model Manvi Raj has also been added to this list. Manvi has accused a man named Tanveer Akhtar of lying and then blackmailing her for conversion. Tanveer Akhtar runs a grooming institute in Ranchi, Jharkhand, where girls are trained in modeling.

According to Manvi, originally from Bhagalpur in Bihar, she joined Yash Modeling Institute in Ranchi in the year 2020 where she became friends with the owner of the institute, Tanveer Akhtar. According to the victim, Tanveer then introduced himself as Yash, a Hindu youth, without revealing his real name. According to the victim, one day Tanveer tricked her and then took objectionable pictures of her in an inebriated state.

According to the victim, Tanveer started blackmailing her and also started assaulting her. Manvi also accused the prime suspect Tanveer of pressuring her to change her religion and marrying him. Even after much persuasion, when the accused Tanveer did not stop chasing Manvi, the model approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused in Mumbai itself.

According to Manvi, after the case was registered, Tanveer Akhtar started threatening to kill her and her family. Not only this, while chasing her, he reached Mumbai and beat her up there too. According to Manvi, Tanveer also tried to kill her by strangulating her.

Manvi has alleged that Tanveer Akhtar has done similar things with many girls in the past and she is not the first girl whom Tanveer has blackmailed by lying like this. These allegations are currently under investigation by the police, and the case is still developing.