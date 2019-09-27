Headlines

Ahmedabad

Man with two passports moves Gujarat High Court for renewal

He tried to justify to the authorities that he had never applied for any passport from Bareilly but his attempt went in vain

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

In an interesting case, a man had to move the Gujarat High Court for renewal of his passport after the regional passport officer refused the same citing that he has suppressed the fact that another passport has been already issued in his name by Bareilly passport office.

The man claimed that he had approached the passport authorities for a renewal of his passport after its expiry. However, the same was denied on the ground that he had suppressed the fact of another passport being already issued in his name by Bareilly passport office. He tried to justify to the authorities that he had never applied for any passport from Bareilly but his attempt went in vain.

Against this, he moved the high court and contended that he had only made an application at Ahmedabad passport office through an agent as all his required documents for passport belongs to Ahmedabad.

IDENTITY THEFT
He argued that he immediately filed a police complaint upon knowing that a second passport has been issued in his name by misusing his documents

He claimed that he did not face any problem at the time passport was issued to him. However, when he went for renewal of passport, he came to know that another passport has been issued in his name from Bareilly and the authorities were asking him to surrender the second passport.

He argued that he immediately filed a police complaint upon knowing that a second passport has been issued in his name by misusing the documents he had submitted to his agent while applying for a passport in Ahmedabad.

On the contrary, the counsel for the Union government contended that the petitioner's application for renewal was not considered after the information about the existence of another passport with his details surfaced.

The court after hearing the arguments held that the case of the petitioner—Gunjansinh Parmar—requires consideration. It ordered Parmar to file a fresh application for renewal of his passport within a period of two weeks along with documents substantiating that he has nothing to do with the second passport issued in his name with identical details from Bareilly. It also directed the authorities to consider the application and provide an opportunity to Parmar to clarify his stand within a period of four weeks.

