Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Vietnam Airlines alters flight routes to avoid airspace near Taiwan as China conducts military drills

On Wednesday, Vietnam's Aviation Authority asked Vietnam Airlines to avoid flying in areas near Taiwan while China conducts military exercises.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

Vietnam Airlines alters flight routes to avoid airspace near Taiwan as China conducts military drills
Representative Image/Reuters

As China continues to conduct military drills, National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said in a statement that it has started altering its flight routes to avoid airspace near the Taiwan Strait.

DPA news agency quoted the statement as saying, "Since August 4, in order to ensure operation and flight safety, Vietnam Airlines will adjust flight routes between Vietnam and north-east Asia, including: Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, between Vietnam and the US to avoid flying over some areas near the island of Taiwan." 

READ | Gold Price Today August 4: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city

It is anticipated that at least 36 flight routes operated by Vietnam Airlines will be affected. China is currently carrying out live-fire military drills in six coastal areas around Taiwan following Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Vietnam's Aviation Authority asked Vietnam Airlines to avoid flying in areas near Taiwan while China conducts military exercises.

READ | From hydration to youthful skin: A look at health benefits of coconut water

Chinese authorities also sent an official notice asking airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying near Taiwan.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.