From hydration to youthful skin: A look at health benefits of coconut water

Photo via Zee News

Coconut water has become a beverage of choice for many people over the last few years. The drink is not only naturally sweet but also provides a boost of hydration and several important nutrients to the body. Many believe that coconut water also aids weight loss because of its nutrient qualities with fairly low calories.

Coconut water has as much potassium as a banana but it is extremely low in calories and sodium which makes it a perfect drink.

If you are looking for a sign to include coconut water in your diet, here is a list of its several health benefits

Hydration

Coconut water's highest quality is that it is hydrating for the body. Coconut has electrolytes like sodium, potassium, as well as magnesium which are essential for the regulation of hydration and your pH.

Improves digestion

Coconut water is rich in fiber and magnesium content which helps aid digestion.

Promotes hydrated, youthful skin

Coconut water has large quantities of Vitamin C (close to 10 mg per 100g). Vitamin C helps boost the natural collagen formation that reduces signs of aging like lines and wrinkles.

Improves heart health

Drinking coconut water is also healthy for the cardiovascular system because of its high potassium value.

A healthy post-workout drink

A glass of coconut water can also be a healthy workout drink. While sports drinks or energy drinks are full of sugar, preservatives, and flavors, coconut water is 100% natural and low in calories and carbohydrates.

Helps in preventing kidney stones

Hydration is of utmost importance to prevent kidney stones and coconut water helps to do that.

Here is the nutrient value in one glass of coconut water (around 240 ml)