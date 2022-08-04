Search icon
Gold Price Today August 4: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city

The price of 10-gram 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 51,450 in India today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

There was an overall increase in the price of gold on August 4, 2022, as the price of the yellow metal was hiked by Rs 140. It marked an increase of 0.27% on MCX since yesterday. The price of 10-gram 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 51,450 in India today. 

As per bankbazaar.com, there was a drop of Rs 200 in Bangalore (the standard gold price Rs 48,300 per 10 grams). On the other hand, the price of Pure Gold is Rs. 50,720 which saw a decline of Rs 210. 

In a similar instance, Chennai witnessed a drop by Rs 180 in the price of 22-carat Gold which stands at Rs. 48,020 per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat Gold is 50,420 per 10 grams (a drop of Rs 190 from yesterday). 

Check the price of gold in major Indian cities 

Chennai 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,020
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,420

Mumbai

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,130
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,540

Delhi 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,340
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,760

Kolkata 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,800
24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,240

Bangalore 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,300
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,720

Hyderabad 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,020
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,420

Bhopal 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,130
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,540

Pune 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,130
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,540

Vadodara 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,190
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,600

Ahmedabad 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,190
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,600 

Lucknow 

22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,340
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,760

It is important to note that the local prices might be different from what is shown here. The list mentioned above shows the gold price without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The list is of the gold prices for today for 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. 

