Gold Price Today August 4: Check latest rates of yellow metal in your city

There was an overall increase in the price of gold on August 4, 2022, as the price of the yellow metal was hiked by Rs 140. It marked an increase of 0.27% on MCX since yesterday. The price of 10-gram 24-carat gold stands at Rs. 51,450 in India today.
As per bankbazaar.com, there was a drop of Rs 200 in Bangalore (the standard gold price Rs 48,300 per 10 grams). On the other hand, the price of Pure Gold is Rs. 50,720 which saw a decline of Rs 210.
In a similar instance, Chennai witnessed a drop by Rs 180 in the price of 22-carat Gold which stands at Rs. 48,020 per 10 grams. The price of 24-carat Gold is 50,420 per 10 grams (a drop of Rs 190 from yesterday).
Check the price of gold in major Indian cities
Chennai
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,020
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,420
Mumbai
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,130
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,540
Delhi
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,340
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,760
Kolkata
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,800
24-Carat Gold: Rs 51,240
Bangalore
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,300
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,720
Hyderabad
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,020
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,420
Bhopal
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,130
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,540
Pune
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,130
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,540
Vadodara
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,190
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,600
Ahmedabad
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,190
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,600
Lucknow
22-Carat Gold: Rs 48,340
24-Carat Gold: Rs 50,760
It is important to note that the local prices might be different from what is shown here. The list mentioned above shows the gold price without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The list is of the gold prices for today for 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.